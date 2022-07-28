Barack Obama Shares 2022 Summer Playlist Ft. Kendrick Lamar, Drake & More

Barack Obama - Photo; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of unveiling his summer playlist earlier this week, as the former US President took to Twitter to drop a curated Spotify playlist made up of 44 tracks he’s enjoyed throughout the summer months.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” he wrote. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

“Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama added. “What songs would you add?”

Obama’s playlist featured a wide range of artists, from legendary acts like the Spinners (“Mighty Love”), Prince (“Let’s Go Crazy”), Aretha Franklin (“Save Me”), and Al Green (“I Can’t Get Next to You”) to current A-listers such as Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), Drake (“Too Good” featuring Rihanna), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), and Harry Styles (“Music For A Sushi Restaurant”).

Other entries on Obama’s playlist are Lil Yachty (“Split/Whole Time”), Omar Apollo (“Tamagotchi”), The Internet (“Under Control”), TDE’s Doechii (Persuasive”), as well as Mustard and Vince Staples (“Magic”), the latter of which hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts about being included, as he quote-tweeted Barack’s post with a simple response: “Dead homies.”

Last summer, Obama shared a 38-track playlist features tracks spanning a number of genres and decades in music. The artists featured on the 2021 collection included Rihanna (“Desperado” from her 2016 album Anti), Drake and Lil Baby (“Wants and Needs”), Migos (“Straightenin”), Bob Dylan (“I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”), Smokey Robinson & the Miracles (“The Tears of a Clown”) and more.

Obama had also shared a playlist of his favorite music last November in support of his latest memoir A Promised Land. The 20-track collection featured tracks from Jay-Z, The Beatles, U2, Eminem, John Coltrane, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Phillip Phillips, Gloria Estefan, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Listen to Barack Obama’s Summer 2022 Playlist on Spotify.