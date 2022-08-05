Post Malone Raises Over $200,000 For Charity With ‘Gaming For Love’ Streams

Post Malone - Photo: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Post Malone raised a total of $196,066.20 from his series of ‘Gaming For Love’ charity streams on Twitch this month and then capped it off by donating $40,000 of his own funds.

Playing Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, each of these four streams benefitted a specific charity, beginning with Human Rights Watch on the first night, Project HOPE on the second, United Way on the third, and finally The Trevor Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latter included a 60-person tournament on a private server, generating a whopping $76,026.33 in one evening! Respawn Entertainment contributed $10,000 to each stream for a total of $40,000 – which Post also matched, while OpTic donated $10,000. Viewers actively supported these respective causes via fundraising platform Tiltify.

Fans can still contribute; the streams are now uploaded to Post’s brand-new YouTube gaming account ‘Gaming For Love’ with donation buttons on each video. You can check them out here.

Last week, the first trailer for Post Malone‘s forthcoming tour documentary, Runaway, was released.

The film, which is set to premiere via Amazon streaming platform Freevee on August 12, follows Post on his 2019 North American tour, and will feature backstage footage, live performances, and interviews with both the rapper himself and others.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next…the evolution,” Post says during an interview featured in the trailer. “I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill, and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. It’s being produced by the Vice-owned Pulse Films.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before,” said Dockrill in a statement. ‘He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star’.

Listen to the best of Post Malone on Apple Music and Spotify.