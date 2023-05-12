ADVERTISEMENT
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With ‘Riche$t Opp’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first artist to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Photo: Courtesy of Never Broke Again/Motown Records
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with his new mixtape RICHE$T OPP via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history last month by becoming the first artist–of all genres–to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits.

To celebrate the new project, YoungBoy has released a music video for one of the many standout cuts on the mixtape, “B___h Let’s Do It.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - B*tch Let's Do It [Official Music Video]

Click to load video

With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and his April release of Don’t Try This At Home marked his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon.

The album reached No.1 on US Apple Music and No.1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy’s 14th US top-10 album. The album boasts features from Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, in addition to the singles “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj and “RearView” featuring Mariah the Scientist.

YoungBoy was the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift, and currently sits at No.1 on YouTube’s Top Artists page.

The 33-track LP finds him firing on all cylinders, masterfully wielding his off-kilter signature flow, dipping in and out of incisive verses and infectious melodies.

2023 has been a typically prolific year for the 23-year-old rapper, who only dropped his previous project, I Rest My Case, in January. That album became YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s fifth consecutive top 10 hit on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at No.9. YoungBoy NBA is particularly dominant on YouTube where he is the No.1 most-streamed artist of all time across all genres, with more than 12 billion views.

Recently covering Billboard’s Power 100 issue, YoungBoy notes in the cover story that he is looking forward to change with this album, stating, “I am very curious of the person who I shall become.” Also in 2023, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was voted as The People’s Champ by readers for the XXL Awards. The Source cited him among the “Top 5 Hip-Hop Artists of 2022,” going on to call him “one of the most prolific rappers on the planet.”

Buy or stream Riche$t Opp.

