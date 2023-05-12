YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With ‘Riche$t Opp’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Photo: Courtesy of Never Broke Again/Motown Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with his new mixtape RICHE$T OPP via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history last month by becoming the first artist–of all genres–to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits.

To celebrate the new project, YoungBoy has released a music video for one of the many standout cuts on the mixtape, “B___h Let’s Do It.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - B*tch Let's Do It [Official Music Video]

With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and his April release of Don’t Try This At Home marked his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon.

The album reached No.1 on US Apple Music and No.1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy’s 14th US top-10 album. The album boasts features from Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, in addition to the singles “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj and “RearView” featuring Mariah the Scientist.

YoungBoy was the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift, and currently sits at No.1 on YouTube’s Top Artists page.