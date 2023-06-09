Nia Archives Ushers In Summer With New Single ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’

Nia Archives - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Following her support slot for Beyonce in London on her Renaissance Tour, the inimitable superstar Nia Archives returns with a summer banger “Off Wiv Ya Headz.”

The track is a perky club cut that’s been a staple of her sets, and has been setting crowds alight since its debut at WHP Manchester last Autumn and Primavera Barcelona. This song is a high energy jungle version of A-Trak’s famous remix of “Heads Will Roll.” The new song marks Archives’ first solo single since the release of her critically acclaimed Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall EP.

Nia Archives - Off Wiv Ya Headz

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Dropping alongside the single is another DIY Nia Archives production, directed and edited by the star herself on VHS tour cam footage from her recent trip in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the track, Nia shares: “I wanted to make a spooky edit for Warehouse Project last Halloween and this is what I came up. I love the a-trak remix and I just wanted a jungle version of it.”

Hot on the heels of her latest US ‘Up Ya Archives’ tour, Nia shared a special remix EP to celebrate the success release of Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall. The critically acclaimed original EP was given electrifying reinterpretations spanning every corner of electronic music from some of the scene’s like Mall Grab, Mount Kimbie, Breakage, Special Request, and Bakey.

Born in Bradford and raised in Leeds before moving to Manchester, the North of England lays claim to one of the UK jungle scene’s most blistering arrivals: 23-year-old producer Nia Archives. A proud young British Black woman who grew up in a predominantly white area, it’s important to Nia to take up space in jungle as a young Black woman, representing her dual-heritage roots and carving out space for other Black women to see themselves in the genre.

Buy or stream “Off Wiv Ya Headz.”