Nile Rodgers Replaces The Who At Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service

Nordoff Robbins has announced that Nile Rodgers and Chic will replace The Who as headliners of the music therapy charity’s Christmas Carol Service at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea next Tuesday (13).

Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Richie Sambora has also joined the line-up for the event, and one of the traditional festive readings will be by Josette Simon OBE, whose acting distinctions include the recent Netflix hit Anatomy of a Scandal, the BBC’s Small Axe, Broadchurch and The Split, and starring film roles in The Witches, Red Lights, Wonder Woman and Cry Freedom.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will sadly no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances. Nordoff Robbins describes The Who as “incredible supporters and champions for almost 50 years and the charity looks forward to doing something special with them next year.”

Rodgers, who joins the line-up after receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at last week’s MOBO Awards, commented: “I was sorry to hear that my friends The Who would not be able to play, but I’m delighted to step in out of my high regard for Pete and Roger and most especially Nordoff Robbins and the important work they do. We are family and we will dance and bring the Christmas joy on December 13th at St Luke’s Church.”

Richie Sambora said: “I’m looking forward to rocking the church at this year’s Nordoff Robbins Carol Service alongside Nile for what I know is going to be an awesome event. I’m a long-standing supporter of Nordoff Robbins, as its music therapists really can help people to break through barriers and connect with others – music speaks on a level that words sometimes can’t. Music is so powerful and this charity knows just how to harness that power for some of the most vulnerable people in society.”

In thanking The Who for the band’s lifelong support, Nordoff Robbins adds that it understands ticketholders may wish to request a refund. These can be obtained via the Universe ticketing dashboard, or by contacting tickets@nordoff-robbins.org.uk.

