Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Joy Oladokun, And More Set For Out Of The Blue Festival

Noah Kahan - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

Noah Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy, and Lizzy McAlpine are set to headline Out of the Blue Festival.

The event is a four-night all-inclusive trip hosted at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. The experience along the Caribbean shore is taking place from January 7-10, 2024. Noah Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy and Lizzy McAlpine will play headlining performances on the beach, with additional support from Trampled By Turtles, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, The Brook & The Bluff, Samia, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Indigo de Souza, and Whitney.

Each artist will perform two unique shows throughout the event: one on the beach stage in a custom oceanfront concert venue and a second, intimate pool party or late-night performance.

Travel Packages for Out Of The Blue Festival will go on sale to the public on August 17 at 2 PM EDT via the festival’s official website. An exclusive pre-sale will begin at 12 PM EDT on August 17. All event packages include resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to white sand beaches, artist curated activities, daily yoga sessions, complimentary wifi, and more.

Earlier this month, Noah Kahan announced a 2024 UK and European tour, which will kick off on February 8 in Dublin, Ireland. The news arrived shortly after the “Dial Drunk” singer-songwriter made his UK and European debut earlier in 2023, with Noah Kahan citing the overwhelming response of fans during this recent tour as the motivation for him returning again next year.

In addition to performing in Ireland, the fast-emerging artist will performing UK shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and London. Following his UK run, Noah Kahan will then take the stage at Paris’ prestigious L’ Olympia venue, before traveling across the border to perform a double-header in Germany, with dates lined up in both Cologne and Berlin.

Visit Out of the Blue Festival’s official website for more information.