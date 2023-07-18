Noah Kahan Drops New Post Malone Collaboration ‘Dial Drunk’

Noah Kahan and Post Malone - Photo courtesy of Mercury/Republic Records

Noah Kahan has teamed up with Post Malone for a new take on Kahan’s viral hit single “Dial Drunk” that’s bound to become the collaboration of the summer. You can check the track out below.

Noah Kahan - Dial Drunk with Post Malone (Official Lyric Video)

Of the new track, Kahan says, “The reaction to “Dial Drunk” has been so incredible and so overwhelming. I never know when or why a song is going to land, and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before. You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse.

He added “I have been listening to Post Malone since “White Iverson” dropped, even covering “Congratulations” right when my career was beginning. It feels like a full circle moment, and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen. Thank you so much Post for blessing me with your involvement.”

The critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter has been teasing the song for the past week on social media, hiding Easter Eggs for fans to find online about the exciting and unexpected feature. The collaboration arrives during what’s become the biggest year of Kahan’s career thus far and follows the recent release of “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever),” an extension of 2022’s celebrated Stick Season album and his most successful offering to date.

Last week, Post Malone also shared his brand new single, “Overdrive,” on which he switches up his sound and tries to get cool for someone else.

The track is the third single from the star’s upcoming fifth full-length album, Austin, which will be released on July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Switching hip-hop beats for a stately, guitar and piano-led march, Post laments his lifestyle. “I spend my nights on overdrive/I live my life on overtime,” he sings. “And there’s nowhere I can hide/Now I live my life on overdrive.”

