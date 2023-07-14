Post Malone Tries To Get Cool On New Single ‘Overdrive’

Post Malone – Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Post Malone has shared a brand new single, “Overdrive,” on which he switches up his sound and tries to get cool for someone else.

The track is the third single from the star’s upcoming fifth full-length album, Austin, which will be released on July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Switching hip-hop beats for a stately, guitar and piano-led march, Post laments his lifestyle. “I spend my nights on overdrive/I live my life on overtime,” he sings. “And there’s nowhere I can hide/Now I live my life on overdrive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the song, he offers up changes he can make to himself in order to be “cool to you,” from removing his tattoos to being “more like him.” “I’d do anything to be cool to you,” he concludes as strings glide over the track.

Overdrive

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last month, the eight-times RIAA diamond-certified star shared the tracklist for Austin, which suggests that the record will not include any features – a first for Post. At the same time, he also shared a teaser for a song called “Something Real,” which found him singing, “Give me something I can feel/Had a cigarette just so I can breathe,” backed by a choir.

So far, another two songs have been shared from Austin – the first single, “Chemical,” which found him working through a breakup, and “Mourning,” which tackled alcoholism and addiction.

Meanwhile, Post is already out on tour in support of the new album. He is currently traveling across North America, where he’ll stay until mid-August. After that, he’ll traverse South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with the international leg kicking off in Chile on August 29.

According to promoters Live Nation, the show on this tour will see Post perform new music “as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.”

Buy or stream “Overdrive.”