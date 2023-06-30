Post Malone Plots International Leg Of ‘If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour

Post Malone - Photo: YouTube/Mercury Records/Republic Records

Post Malone has added a wealth of international dates to his upcoming If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

The new tour is set to kick off on July 8 in Noblesville, IN, before spanning the US and Canada until mid-August.

Now, Post has confirmed a raft of new dates around the world, which will take him to South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. He will kick off the new leg in Santiago, Chile, on August 29, before visiting Brazil and Mexico. Next, he will head to Asia, with dates in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The run will conclude in November with a handful of dates in Australia and New Zealand, with more to be confirmed soon.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on July 13 local time. More details and purchase links can be found on Post’s official website.

The international leg of the tour will take place following the release of the star’s latest album, Austin, which is due to arrive on July 28. According to promoters Live Nation, the show will see Post perform new music “as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.”

So far, the artist has shared two singles from Austin. In April, he previewed the record with “Chemical,” which found him working through a breakup. Last month, he unveiled “Mourning,” which tackled alcoholism and addiction.

Earlier this week, Post shared the tracklist for Austin, which at present doesn’t include any features, alongside a snippet of another song called “Something Real.” “Give me something I can feel/Had a cigarette just so I can breathe,” he sings in the choir-backed clip.

Pre-order Austin. View Post Malone’s international tour itinerary below.

Aug 29 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario

Sep 1 – Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Sep 2 – São Paulo, BR – Interlagos Racetrack, The Town Music and Art Festival

Sep 5 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Sep 14 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Challenger Hall

Sep 16 – Singapore, SG – Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Sep 18 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sep 20 – Taipei, TW – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1

Sep 23 – Seoul, KR – KINTEX Hall 5

Sep 25 – Hong Kong, HK – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sep 27 – Tokyo, JP – Ariake Arena

Nov 21 – Auckland, NZ – The Outerfields at Western Springs

Nov 23 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Showgrounds

Nov 29 – Sydney, AU – The Domain

Nov 30 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Showgrounds