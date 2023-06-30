Post Malone Plots International Leg Of ‘If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour
The new raft of dates follow the confirmation of the North American run of the tour
Post Malone has added a wealth of international dates to his upcoming If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.
The new tour is set to kick off on July 8 in Noblesville, IN, before spanning the US and Canada until mid-August.
Now, Post has confirmed a raft of new dates around the world, which will take him to South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. He will kick off the new leg in Santiago, Chile, on August 29, before visiting Brazil and Mexico. Next, he will head to Asia, with dates in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
The run will conclude in November with a handful of dates in Australia and New Zealand, with more to be confirmed soon.
Tickets are expected to go on sale on July 13 local time. More details and purchase links can be found on Post’s official website.
The international leg of the tour will take place following the release of the star’s latest album, Austin, which is due to arrive on July 28. According to promoters Live Nation, the show will see Post perform new music “as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.”
So far, the artist has shared two singles from Austin. In April, he previewed the record with “Chemical,” which found him working through a breakup. Last month, he unveiled “Mourning,” which tackled alcoholism and addiction.
Earlier this week, Post shared the tracklist for Austin, which at present doesn’t include any features, alongside a snippet of another song called “Something Real.” “Give me something I can feel/Had a cigarette just so I can breathe,” he sings in the choir-backed clip.
Pre-order Austin. View Post Malone’s international tour itinerary below.
Aug 29 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario
Sep 1 – Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Sep 2 – São Paulo, BR – Interlagos Racetrack, The Town Music and Art Festival
Sep 5 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Sep 14 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Challenger Hall
Sep 16 – Singapore, SG – Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Sep 18 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Sep 20 – Taipei, TW – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1
Sep 23 – Seoul, KR – KINTEX Hall 5
Sep 25 – Hong Kong, HK – AsiaWorld-Arena
Sep 27 – Tokyo, JP – Ariake Arena
Nov 21 – Auckland, NZ – The Outerfields at Western Springs
Nov 23 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Showgrounds
Nov 29 – Sydney, AU – The Domain
Nov 30 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Showgrounds