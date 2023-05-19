Post Malone Gets Vulnerable On New Single ‘Mourning’

Post Malone - Photo: Adam DeGross (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Post Malone has released his new single “Mourning.” The track has arrived courtesy of Mercury Records/Republic Records. The track will be featured on Post’s new album, Austin, which is set to arrive on July 28.

On the track, Posty taps into his feelings, getting vulnerable as he sings, “Don’t want to sober up/ The sun is killin’ my buzz, that’s why they call it ‘Mourning’/ Thought I was strong enough/ Threw my bottle at the sky, said, ‘God, that’s a warning’/ Don’t wanna sober up/ Try to keep it inside but I just wanna pour it/ Thought I was strong enough/ Got a lot of shit to say, couldn’t fit it in the chorus.”

Post Malone - Mourning (Visualizer)

Post also announced his return to North America with the ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited ‘Twelve Carat Tour.’

The 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on July 8 at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center in Indiana before making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, St. Louis, Buffalo, San Diego, Camden, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and more before wrapping up at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19.

“Chemical,” the first single from the forthcoming album, is currently sitting in the Top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Pre-orde Austin.