Post Malone Announces ‘Most Challenging And Rewarding’ New Album ‘Austin’

Post Malone – Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Post Malone has announced details of his next album, which will take his birth name, Austin, and arrive in July.

The record follows 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache and will form the star’s fifth full-length studio album so far. It will be released on July 28 via Republic Records/Mercury Records.

Post made the announcement in a new video shared on Instagram from his current European tour. “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff,” he told fans in the clip.

“I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

He continued to say the album will include the recent single “Chemical” as well as a new single, “Mourning,” which will be unveiled on Friday (May 19). “I’m super excited to get that out for you guys,” he said. “We just shot a music video in Scotland is absolutely stunning up there. And there’s a big-ass ice cube and which I thought was pretty badass. But I’m super excited for you guys to hear it.”

The star has also confirmed details of a new North American ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ tour. The 24-date run will kick off on July 8 at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center, making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and more before wrapping up at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Post said. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very, very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday (May 17) at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time via Live Nation.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the World Pong League VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit VIP Nation.

“Chemical” arrived in April and found the star working through a breakup, with themes of heartbreak, unease, and miscommunication woven into the deceptively upbeat pop-rock track. “You break me, then I break my rules/ Last time was the last time too,” he sings. “It’s f____d up, I know, but I’m still/ Outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you.”

Next month, Post will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. He has been announced as the latest recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award, an honor intended to celebrate “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.”

That award follows the star breaking the record for the most diamond-certified singles held by any artist. In April, three more of his tracks were certified diamond, taking his haul to eight and surpassing previous record-holder Bruno Mars.

Buy or stream “Chemical.”