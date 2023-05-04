Post Malone To Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame Award

Post Malone - Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its newest inductee: Post Malone. The genre-blending artist will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, an honor intended to celebrate “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.”

The award was first given in 2004 to honor Hal David, the American lyricist and longtime songwriting partner of composer Burt Bacharach, for his support of young artists. The honor has since been bestowed upon a number of major industry names: Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Sara Bareilles, Nick Jonas, Halsey, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

Post Malone will receive the honor when the Songwriters Hall of Fame holds its annual ceremony on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Other inductees this year include Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Alanis Morrisette collaborator Glen Ballard, and Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose. Musical theater legend Tim Rice will additionally be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award.

Current SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers shared his thoughts on Post Malone’s inclusion: “Over the last few years, I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world, and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!”

He continued, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

