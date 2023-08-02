Noah Kahan Announces 2024 UK And European Tour Dates

Noah Kahan - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Noah Kahan has announced a 2024 UK and European tour, which will kick off on February 8 in Dublin, Ireland.

The news comes shortly after the “Dial Drunk” singer-songwriter made his UK and European debut earlier in 2023, with Noah Kahan citing the overwhelming response of fans during this recent tour as the motivation for him returning again next year.

In addition to performing in Ireland, the fast-emerging artist will performing UK shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and London.

Following his UK run, Noah Kahan will then take the stage at Paris’ prestigious L’ Olympia venue, before travelling across the border to perform a double-header in Germany, with dates lined up in both Cologne and Berlin.

The final stretch of performances lined-up as part of Noah Kahan’s 2024 UK and European tour will take the alt-country prodigy through Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.

In tandem with the tour unveiling, Kahan teased that when he performs at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, he’ll be “rocking Chelsea blue” in honor of his favourite UK football team.

Tickets for all Noah Kahan’s tour dates go on-sale from Friday, August 4 at 10am local time.

Noah’s new album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) recently became his most successful and highest streaming release to date. On release in June, it debuted at No.3 on Billboard 200 Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart, No.1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart and Top 3 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

Noah Kahan: 2024 UK and European tour dates:

February 2024:

8 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

11 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

14 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

17 – Paris, France – L’ Olympia

18 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

21 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National