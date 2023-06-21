Noah Kahan Announces More ‘Stick Season Fall Tour’ Dates

Noah Kahan - Photo: Aysia Marotta (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan has announced the addition of three new tour dates on his highly successful “Stick Season Fall Tour,” which is currently making its way through North America.

Following the sold-out fall and winter legs of his 2022 tour, Kahan cemented himself as one of the year’s hottest breakout artists and continues that momentum by selling out nearly all previously announced dates for the 2023 summer run.

New dates include Nashville, TN on October 4 at Ascend Amphitheater, Jacksonville, FL on October 9 at Daily’s Place, and Tampa, FL on October 10 at Yuengling Center. Samia will join as support across all new dates. Kahan also announced his rescheduled Charleston, SC date for Friday, September 29 at Credit One Stadium. Tickets for the three new dates and the rescheduled Charleston date are in high demand, therefore the tour has chosen to use Verified Fan to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly.

Noah’s new album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) has impressively become his most successful and highest streaming release to date. This week, the album debuted at No.3 on Billboard 200 Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, No.1 on Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart, No.1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart and Top 3 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

Upon release, all seven new songs on the album charted on Spotify’s US Daily Top 50 Chart and dominated the Top 10 on Spotify’s US Top Songs Debut Chart. Lead single “Dial Drunk,” which went viral online prior to its official release, has become Kahan’s first song to chart on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, debuting at No.43 this week. It launched at No.1 on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut US Chart and is No.1 most added at Alternative & AAA Radio.

Visit Noah Kahan’s official website for more information.