Joy Oladokun To Join Noah Kahan On 2023 Summer Tour

Joy Oladokun - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Joy Oladokun will join Noah Kahan on his 2023 summer tour including shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Washington DC’s The Anthem, Philadelphia’s Skyline Stage at the Mann Center, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre among many others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, December 14 at 10:00am local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following next Friday, December 16 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, and full details can be found at Joy Oladokun ’s official website.

The tour adds to a landmark year for Oladokun, who recently released her new song, “Power,” which will be included in the forthcoming documentary, Loudmouth, about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton, out December 9. “Power” is Oladokun’s latest release following “Sweet Symphony,” her collaboration with Chris Stapleton that debuted earlier this fall. Of the song, Rolling Stone praises, “thrilling duet partners,” while Billboard declares, “The sparse accompaniment allows Oladokun’s cool, smooth voice and Stapleton’s gritty fervor to shine. Essential listening” and The Tennessean proclaims, “stirring…Oladokun’s star is on the rise.”

Additionally, Oladokun was featured on CBS Mornings last month speaking with correspondent Anthony Mason and recently unveiled new songs “Purple Haze,” “Fortune Favors The Bold,” and “Keeping The Light On.” The singles follow Oladokun’s breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records), which landed on numerous “Best of 2021” lists including at NPR Music, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene, and The Bitter Southerner.

Continuing to receive critical attention, Oladokun was also recently featured in Vanity Fair, who proclaims, “Her name is both prescient and redundant. She oozes energy that shifts a room’s center of gravity and makes you happy for it. It is charisma and she has it in spades. It’s the way she approaches her craft too.”

