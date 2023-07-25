Noah Kahan And Post Malone Surprise Fans With Live Performance Of ‘Dial Drunk’

Post Malone and Noah Kahan - Photo: Brent Goldman

Last Saturday, July 23, Noah Kahan surprised fans and jumped on stage with Post Malone at his show in Mansfield, MA to perform their new hit collaboration “Dial Drunk” together.

Post, who was recently awarded at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame and holds the record for the most RIAA Diamond-Certified singles in history, introduced Noah as “one of the most talented songwriters I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” as the crowd erupted with cheers and the duo began performing the song for the first time together live. You can watch the electrifying footage here.

“Dial Drunk” unites the biggest breakout artist of 2023 with one of the biggest artists in the world, resulting in the collaboration of the summer. Upon release, the song debuted atop Apple Music’s Alternative Chart and became the highest new entry on the Spotify US Top Songs Chart at No. 4, landing on top playlists like Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits” and “Just Good Music”. Within less than a week since release, the track has amassed 70 million streams to date. Not to mention, it received widespread praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, UPROXX, Paste, Forbes, and many more.

“Dial Drunk” is the latest single from the critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter and featured on his new album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), an extension of 2022’s Stick Season and Kahan’s most successful offering to date. The song shot up to the Top 3 on the Spotify US Top Songs Chart and Top 45 on Billboard Hot 100. It is already skyrocketing up the Alternative and AAA Radio Charts (currently sitting at No. 16 & No. 14, respectively) and shows no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this month, Post Malone shared a brand new single, “Overdrive,” on which he switches up his sound and tries to get cool for someone else. The track is the third single from the star’s upcoming fifth full-length album, Austin, which will be released on July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Meanwhile, Post is already out on tour in support of the new album. He is currently traveling across North America, where he’ll stay until mid-August. After that, he’ll traverse South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with the international leg kicking off in Chile on August 29.

