Nominations For 65th Annual Grammy Awards To Be Unveiled On November 15

Grammy Awards - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be revealed by the Recording Academy on November 15 at 11am CT.

Shortlists in all 91 categories for the awards are to be announced, and the event is to be streamed live at live.Grammy.com and on the Academy’s social media accounts. Names of presenters will be revealed in due course, and immediately after the presentation, the full list of nominees will be published on the Grammy website.

The awards show itself will take place on Sunday, February 5, returning to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s ceremony took place in Las Vegas for the first time, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with South African comedian Trevor Noah as host. Singer, songwriter, and bandleader Jon Batiste won the most awards, with five, having received the most nominations with 11.

Five new categories

The 2023 show will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 7pm CT. There are five new categories for the 2023 awards, among a number of changes that went into effect in June. These are Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. A new Special Merit Award will be bestowed for Best Song For Social Change, given to a song that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peace building, and empathy.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, says: “We are so excited to celebrate all of this year’s Grammy nominees who contributed to such a prolific year in music. With the addition of five new categories and a new, diverse class of voting members, we look forward to honoring all of this incredible music and the people who made it.”