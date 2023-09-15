Olivia Rodrigo Announces More ‘GUTS’ Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Nick Walker

Due to fan demand, Olivia Rodrigo has announced 18 new dates on her highly anticipated 2024 GUTS world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the colossal global tour will now include third and fourth shows in New York, London, and Los Angeles, as well as second shows in Chicago, Montreal, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, and more, bringing the tour to 75 dates. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2, and more. During this run, she will be performing multiple nights in various cities, including two nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Olivia Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of two per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other, and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.

Visit Olivia Rodrigo’s official website for a full list of tour dates.