Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘GUTS’ World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8 via Geffen Records to critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, February 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and many more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2, and more. During this run, she will be performing multiple nights in various cities, including two nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Olivia Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of two per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other, and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.

Visit Olivia Rodrigo’s official website for a full list of tour dates.