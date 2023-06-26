Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’: Everything We Know

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Larissa Hofmann

Olivia Rodrigo announced today, June 26, that her new album GUTS will arrive on September 8 via Geffen Records. Here’s everything we know about the album so far.

Who Did She Work With?

She recorded the album with producer Daniel Nigro, who also collaborated with her on SOUR, her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album.

How To Purchase

Fans can pre-order GUTS on CD, cassette, vinyl, and limited-edition box sets exclusively at Rodrigo’s online store. Vinyl is offered in four D2C exclusive colors—red, white, blue, and purple.

Album Themes and Inspirations

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” says Olivia Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Album Singles

On “vampire,” the album’s first single, Rodrigo’s increased maturity and bold confidence are apparent. Set for release on June 30, “vampire” is also available for pre-order. Fans can pre-order the special limited edition physical versions of “vampire,” which also include Rodrigo’s first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7” vinyl.

The origins of GUTS

Rodrigo began teasing her new era of music on social media earlier this year. In May, she shared an Instagram post celebrating the two-year anniversary of Sour. At the end of the caption, in which she reflected on how the album had changed her life, she hinted: “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise.”

The Legacy of SOUR

SOUR entered the Billboard 200 at No.1 and would go on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart’s top 10 of the 21st century—and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon.

Named the No.1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR has sold over 17 million albums globally with over 40 billion streams worldwide. The album’s 11 tracks have all been certified by the RIAA—and have landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to chart 11 or more songs in the top 30 simultaneously.

Pre-order GUTS.