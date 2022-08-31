Pale Waves, Baby Queen, Crawlers To Perform At 2022 ‘Live At Leeds: In The City’

Pale Waves - Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

‘Live At Leeds: In The City’ has announced an additional wave of acts for its 2022 edition, with the likes of Baby Queen, Pale Waves and Crawlers all set to perform.

The multi-venue event is due to take place across Leeds city centre on Saturday, October 15, with Pale Waves set to headline. Other names on the bill include Working Men’s Club, Sea Power, Will Joseph Cook and Palace.

Now, the Live At Leeds organizers have confirmed over 80 more artists for the festival. Among them are Sundara Karma, White Lies, Swim Deep, Gruff Rhys, Crawlers, Joesef, Connie Constance, Lottery Winners and Baby Dave.

Other new additions include King No-One, Lovejoy, The Shakes, Little Quirks and Imogen Hart. According to a press release, “many more” names are yet to be added to the line-up.

Speaking about the newly-announced acts for ‘Live At Leeds: In The City’ 2022, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “After the incredible reaction to our first wave of names, we’re delighted to announce over 80 new artists joining us across Leeds City Centre this October.

“There’s something incredible about bringing together some of the most exciting names in new music that us in the Live At Leeds office have been playing constantly or lucky enough to see this year – and ‘Live At Leeds: In The City’ 2022 feels like the perfect combination of artists we know are set for massive things in the year ahead.

Hubbard added: “I can’t wait to dive around the city catching set after set of must-see moments, and we’re sure that everyone will come away from the festival with countless new favorite artists.”

One of Leeds’ In The City stars, Crawlers, have also announced details of their debut mixtape, Loud Without Noise, which is due for release in October.

The record follows a series of singles releases from the fast-rising Liverpool-based rock band, three of which will also appear on the upcoming mixtape.

Visit the official ‘Live At Leeds: In The City’ website for further information about the 2022 event.