Country Star Parker McCollum Announces 2023 Headlining Spring Tour

Country star Parker McCollum has announced his upcoming headlining tour for Spring 2023, co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents.

The tour will feature a wide range of country music’s rising stars, including Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, and Corey Kent. The tour will feature some of McCollum’s greatest hits, such as the song from his CMA “Breakthrough Video of the Year” win, “To Be Loved by You,” and his chart-topping, double-platinum single, “Pretty Heart.”

This year has proved to be a breakout year for Parker McCollum, as he received ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year award, he’s been nominated for the CMA “New Artist of the Year” Award, and has been coming off the success of his 2021 major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, released with MCA.

Ever since his Hollywood Gold EP became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020, Parker is incredibly thankful and excited for what the future holds: “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour.”

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has had his success plastered over the headlines of country music. Parker McCollum recently made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing his No.1 hit, “To Be Loved by You.” Since then, McCollum has picked up countless press accolades and was titled an “Artist to Watch” in 2022 by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Sounds Like Nashville, MusicRow, and The Boot.

With this news fresh in Parker and his fans’ minds, his 2023 spring tour will feature 15 dates across America, performing at arenas throughout the country. Alongside country music’s biggest unsung heroes, the tour will kick off on February 2 in Columbus, Ohio, and it will come to a close in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 14, 2023.

February 2, 2023 – Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

February 3, 2023 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

February 4, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

February 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN, The Amory

February 10, 2023 – Brookings, SD, Swiftel Center

February 11, 2023 – Fargo, ND, FARGODOME

February 16, 2023 – Coralville, IA, Xtream Arena

February 17, 2023 – Ralston, NE, Liberty First Credit Union Arena

February 18, 2023 – Springfield, MO, Shrine Mosque

February 23, 2023 – Tallahassee, FL, Donald Tucker Civic Center

February 24, 2023 – Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

February 25, 2023 – Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena

April 13, 2023 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

April 14, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM, Rio Rancho Event Center

