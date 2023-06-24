Patti LaBelle To Perform In Honor Of Tina Turner At BET Awards

Patti LaBelle - Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle is to perform in honor of Tina Turner at the BET Awards tomorrow (25). Rolling Stone reported the news and a statement from the organizers saying that the performance will be “nothing short of extraordinary” and will “capture the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy.”

Turner died on May 24 at the age of 83, at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, in Switzerland, and LaBelle, her fellow soul figurehead of more than 60 years, told Rolling Stone in a statement: “Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished. She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

When Turner’s death was announced, LaBelle wrote on Instagram: “Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace! You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!”

The BET Awards, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also feature performances by Doechii, GloRilla, Coco Jones, and Lil Uzi Vert, and will mount a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop with performances by 69 Boyz, E-40, Remy Ma, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, Tyga, Trina, and the Ying Yang Twins. The Lifetime Achievement Award is to go to Busta Rhymes. The show will air live at 8pm ET, simulcast on BET, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, and VH1.

LaBelle made her chart debut in 1962 fronting Patti LaBelle and Her Blue Belles, whose cover of the 1940s song “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” reached No.15 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No.13 on the R&B chart. Her most recent album was 2017’s Bel Hommage, which she co-produced with Jamar Jones.