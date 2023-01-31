Paul Weller Announces European Tour Dates For 2023

Paul Weller - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Following on from the news that he will perform at three Forestry England ‘Forest Live’ concerts in the UK, Paul Weller has announced a number of European concert dates, with shows in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Weller’s continental shows open on May 11 at L’Aeronef in Lille. The singer-songwriter then plays concerts in Antwerp, Berlin, Hamburg, Köln, Nijmegan and Amsterdam before the tour finished at the Poppodium in Tilburg, Netherlands, on May 23.

Following his European jaunt, Weller is set to play live dates as part of ‘Forest Live’ 2023. The Jam’s former frontman will take to the stage at the UK’s Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Thetford Forest in Suffolk in June this year. Visit Weller’s official website for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour will follow on from the publication of his new book, Magic: A Journal of Song in April. Magic combines a selection of over 100 lyrics from across his musical life, from The Jam’s punk sensibilities to the genre-defying Style Council, through to a remarkable 30-year solo career.

His third Genesis edition, Magic is narrated by Weller and illustrated with more than 450 photographs and pieces of ephemera throughout. A revealing commentary garnered over a series of conversations with journalist and author Dylan Jones covers the songs, the stories and inspirations behind them, and all of the 28 albums of Weller’s ever-evolving musical journey.

Paul Weller plays the following European tour dates:

Thursday, May 11 – L’Aeronef, Lille, France

Friday, May 12 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday, May 13 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium (*Extra show)

Monday, May 15 – Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany

Tuesday, May 16 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday, May 17 – Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, Germany

Friday, May 19 – Doornroojse, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Sunday, May 21 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monday, May 22 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, May 23 – Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands

Listen to the best of Paul Weller on Apple Music and Spotify.