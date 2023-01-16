Paul Weller Announces Forest Live Shows For 2023

Paul Weller - John Keeble/Getty Images

Paul Weller is set to play live dates as part of Forest Live 2023. The Jam’s former frontman will take to the stage at the UK’s Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Thetford Forest in Suffolk in June this year.

The dates add to the singer-songwriter’s 25 record-breaking 25 appearances for the concert series since his debut in 2004. Tickets for the shows go on sale this coming Friday, January 20, at 9am.

Talking about the dates, Weller said: “I am very happy to be playing the Forest Live gigs again as they are always such great shows with a great audience. See you there!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Forestry England cares for and manages the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. The organization manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests shaping landscapes as England’s largest land manager. Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission. Visit the official website for further information.

Elsewhere in Paul Weller news, Genesis Publications recently announced Magic: A Journal of Song by Paul Weller, which will be published as a hardback bookstore edition on February 21 and as a special signed, limited edition in Spring 2023.

Magic… is Weller’s definitive document of his songwriting career. Combining a selection of over 100 lyrics with a personal commentary that encompasses Weller’s entire musical life, the book takes us from The Jam’s punk sensibilities to the genre-defying Style Council, through to Weller’s remarkable 30-year solo career.

Weller says: “First and foremost, I try to satisfy something inside myself. And if other people get it and they share in it? That’s fantastic.”

Paul Weller plays the following Forest Live shows in 2023:

Thurs June 8: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Fri June 9: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday June 17: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Listen to the best of Paul Weller on Apple Music and Spotify.