Peter Frampton Shares New Dates For The ‘Never Say Never’ Tour

Peter Frampton - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Peter Frampton will continue the Never Say Never Tour with a string of November shows.

The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace and includes stops at Austin, Texas’s Moody Theater, Birmingham, Alabama’s BJCC Concert Hall, Nashville, Tennessee’s Ryman Auditorium, and more.

“I wanted to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!” says Frampton. “*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us.”

Tickets will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, September 1 at Peter Frampton’s official website. The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose spring tour announcement was unexpected by fans. The legendary musician announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter.”

Citi is the official card of the Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning August 30 at 10 A.M. local time until August 31 at 10 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additionally, Frampton’s historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album on September 1 via UMe.

