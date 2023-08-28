Peter Frampton Shows The Way To Royal Albert Hall Album With New Taster

Peter Frampton - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Peter Frampton’s official YouTube channel has shared the video and audio of the performance of his signature hit “Show Me The Way.” The track will be featured on Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall, the new album featuring his November 2022 homecoming performance at the famous London venue. The set will be released on Friday (September 1) by UMe.

Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way (Live At The Royal Albert Hall / 2022)

The filmed performance has recently been airing on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive, and the album was also previewed last month with the release of another much-loved hit that originated on 1976’s Frampton Comes Alive album “Baby, I Love Your Way.” Frampton recently completed his Never Say Never tour of the US and is due to receive the Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award on September 9 in San Diego.

In a highly active phase of his career, Frampton also features on Dolly Parton’s new version of The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” recently released as the latest taster of her Rockstar album, which is unveiled on November 17 on her own Butterfly Records via Big Machine Label Group. The British guitarist plays on the track along with Paul McCartney (who also accompanies her vocally), Ringo Starr, and Mick Fleetwood.

Frampton’s own composition “Show Me The Way” was released in its original studio version as the lead single from his fourth solo album Frampton in June 1975. But it became known the world over as the lead single from his next set, the life-changing Frampton Comes Alive, which went on to an estimated 20 million copies.

The live version of the song, featuring the guitarist’s celebrated talkbox guitar effect, reached No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.10 in the UK. It was a major hit throughout Europe and far beyond, from Australia to South Africa.

The full tracklist is:

1. Something’s Happening

2. Lying

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me The Way

5. Georgia On My Mind

6. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

7. (I’ll Give You) Money

8. Baby, I Love Your Way

9. Do You Feel Like We Do?