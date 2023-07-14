Peter Frampton’s 2022 Homecoming Captured On ‘Frampton At Royal Albert Hall’

'Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall' artwork - Courtesy: UMe

A live album capturing Peter Frampton’s memorable November 2022 homecoming performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released on September 1 by UMe. Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall features nine performances from the sold-out show, including many of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and guitar hero’s best-loved songs.

Baby, I Love Your Way (Live At Royal Albert Hall, 2022)

The recording feature Frampton heading up a band featuring longtime collaborators Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski, and Steve Mackey, and includes such signature numbers as “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do?” The performance was also filmed, and is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive. “Baby, I Love Your Way” is now available to stream and download as a preview of the set.

The album will arrive just after the completion of Frampton’s current Never Say Never tour, which opened last month and features dates across the US until August 19. Full dates for the tour, so-called because Frampton continues to overcome his diagnosis with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositus (IBM), are at his website.

On July 28, Intervention Records will release the numbered limited-edition vinyl box set Frampton@50, which contains his staging-post 1972-1975 studio albums Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel and Frampton, the key forerunners to his seminal, multi-million-selling Frampton Comes Alive release of 1976.

Frampton will receive the Myositis Association’s Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award on September 9 during the Association’s annual ceremony, which takes place in conjunction with TMA’s Annual Patient Conference in San Diego, CA between September 7-10.

He will also be part of the new, intimate, one-hour public television series With, which features intimate conversations between music figureheads, fellow musicians, and friends about the creation of landmark hits. Frampton’s conversation with songwriter Trey Bruce at Nashville’s Analog Hutton Hotel will air on July, and full episodes will also be available to stream weekly on WithTheShow.com.

Pre-order Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall, which is released on September 1.

The full tracklist is:

1. Something’s Happening

2. Lying

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me The Way

5. Georgia On My Mind

6. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

7. (I’ll Give You) Money

8. Baby, I Love Your Way

9. Do You Feel Like We Do?

