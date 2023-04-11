Peter Frampton Announces Surprise Return To The Road For ‘Never Say Never’ Tour

Peter Frampton - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Peter Frampton has announced his return to the road for the Never Say Never Tour, which will kick off in June and sees the Grammy-winning guitarist, frontman, and songwriter on an extensive US itinerary into August.

Last year, Frampton headed out on the Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour, so called as he was expecting it to be his last such outing due to his diagnosis with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositus (IBM). But he has been pleasantly surprised to find that he still feels able to schedule a new tour.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” he says. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

Tickets for the schedule will be available from Friday (14) at peterframpton.com. The official card of the Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour is Citi, whose members will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am local time until April 13 at 10pm local time, via the Citi Entertainment program. More information is at citientertainment.com.

Last year’s tour by the 2014 inductee into the Musicians Hall of Fame included a sellout show back in his home city, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Reviewing the show for Louder Than War, Simon Reed wrote: “Frampton plays a thirteen song setlist, plus the three encores. On paper, that might have seemed a little light, but with his easy conversation and these truly spectacular extended instrumental sections in some of the tunes it comes in at just under two and a half hours of inspirational music. They finish with ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ It’s a fitting end to our time with one of the UK’s most iconic players.”

Frampton’s closing comments to that London audience chime happily with the new tour announcement. “Never say never,” he said. “I’m going to keep on fighting. Thank you very much everybody. This is a dream come true for me.”

The full itinerary for the Never Say Never Tour is:

June 21—Rose Music Center at The Heights—Huber Heights, OH

June 22—PNC Pavilion at Riverbend—Cincinnati, OH

June 24—Red Hat Amphitheater—Raleigh, NC

June 25—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre—Charlotte, NC

June 27—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre—Alpharetta, GA

June 28—The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

June 30—Hard Rock Live Orlando—Orlando, FL

July 2—The Sound at Coachman Park—Clearwater, FL

July 3—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL

July 13—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion—Gilford, NH

July 15—Wind Creek Event Center—Bethlehem, PA

July 16—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

July 18—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

July 20—The Theater at MGM National Harbor—Oxon Hill, MD

July 22—Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater—Mashantucket, CT

July 23—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 25—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 26—The Paramount—Huntington, NY

July 28—Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center—Verona, NY

July 29—Fallsview Casino Resort—Niagara Falls, ON

August 10—Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn—Troutdale, OR

August 12—Thunder Valley Casino—Lincoln, CA

August 13—Yaamava Theater—Highland, CA

August 15—The Masonic—San Francisco, CA

August 18—The Pearl—Las Vegas, NV

August 19—Sandy Amphitheater—Sandy, UT