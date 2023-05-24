piri And Tommy Villiers Team Up For ‘nice 2 me’

piri & Tommy Villiers - Photo: Courtesy of Polydor/Geffen Records

piri & Tommy Villiers have united again to release a new single “nice 2 me.” The track premiered as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World on R1 and perfectly captures the piri & Tommy Villiers experience with its mix of skittering drum & bass, warm acoustics, and sincere lyrics. “nice 2 me” is a vibrant banger prime for summer and is available now via Polydor/Geffen Records.

piri says about the track, “‘nice 2 me’ really came straight from the heart. Relationships can be so complicated but at the end of the day all you really want is to be treated nicely! Although it seems obvious, I don’t feel like this sentiment is expressed enough and I’m sure a lot of people can relate. We really wanted to capture some DJ Marky-esque Brazilian energy in this track, and Tommy smashed it with the guitar part and percussion. ‘nice 2 me’ is a summer banger for all the lovers who just wanna have a nice time!”

piri & tommy - nice 2 me (official lyric video)

Back in February, piri & Tommy Villiers shared “updown,” which they teased on their most recent sold-out tour. “Updown” once again takes the piri & Tommy Villiers experience somewhere unexpected, and, most importantly, to an exciting new world. A tongue-in-cheek blast of hyperpop, rave, and female empowerment, “updown” kicks off a new year and a new chapter from two of the most exciting faces–and one of the most exciting groups–in British music.

After a dizzying rise–their first collaborative track was self-uploaded under two years ago–piri & Tommy Villiers dropped their debut body of work, froge.mp3, in October of 2022. A vivid snapshot of youth culture, life post-pandemic, and working things out in real-time, the joyous project was greeted with widespread critical acclaim and saw piri & Tommy Villiers roundly hailed Ones to Watch for 2023.

They featured on a number of polls, sites, and year-end lists, including on the BBC Sound Poll, MTV Push, VEVO DSCVR, Radio 1’s Hottest Record Of The Year, and even landed their first charting single together with viral banger “on & on.” Zane Lowe put it best on his Apple Music 1 radio show when he said, “These artists are both brilliant and creative — representing one of the best eras of creativity we’ve seen.”

Buy or stream “nice 2 me.”