FLO, Nia Archives, Dylan, And More Make BBC Sound Of… 2023 Longlist

FLO – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

FLO, Nia Archives, Dylan, and piri & tommy have made it into the top 10 of the BBC Sound Of… 2023 longlist.

The annual tips list is voted for by 136 music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts, and festival bookers. Each voter is asked to submit their favorite three new acts, who can be performers from any country or musical genre.

To be eligible, artists cannot have been the lead artist on a UK top five album or three UK top 10 singles before October 31, 2022. They also must not already be widely known by the UK general public – e.g., as a member of another band or from another industry – or have appeared on the Sound Of… list before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cementing their status as ones to watch for 2023, FLO, Nia Archives, Dylan, and piri & tommy all made it into the Top 10 acts for 2023’s longlist. The countdown of the top three will begin on BBC Radio 1 on January 3, 2023, with the winner revealed on the radio station on January 5.

“This year’s Sound Of longlist is one of the strongest and most diverse we’ve ever published,” said Radio 1 Head of Music Chris Price. “The most striking thing about it is the breadth of genres represented. Every single artist on the list has been incubated on Radio 1’s playlist and specialist output; whoever wins, we can be sure that 2023 will be a vintage year for new pop, dance, R&B, soul, drum & bass, Afrobeats, and indie.”

For FLO and Nia Archives, the honor follows the two acts also being shortlisted for the BRITs Rising Star Award at the 2023 ceremony. The winner will be announced this week (December 8) and will perform at the ceremony on February 11, 2023.

The full BBC Sound Of… 2023 longlist is as follows:

Asake

Biig Piig

Cat Burns

Dylan

FLO

Fred again…

Gabriels

Nia Archives

piri & tommy

Rachel Chinouriri