Nia Archives Returns With New Single ‘So Tell Me…’

Rising Star Nia Archives has returned with a new single, “So Tell Me…” A warm jungle roller lush with soaring strings, melodic piano harmonies, and brooding bass guitar licks, this track speaks volumes on Nia’s talent not only as a producer but as a vocalist and songwriter.

Lyrically reflecting on a personal memory of a time where she struggled with a decision to leave or stay, her knack for ardent story-telling and effervescent relatability strikes again; “So Tell Me” will be sure to capture the hearts of many listeners.

Dropping alongside the track today is an Nia Archives co-directed video alongside Dan Emerson, that follows the story of two young lovers in London hanging out with their separate friends, only to find each other at the end of the night. Shot in East London in Nia’s local area of Bow and Whitechapel where she went to university, the video narrated by Nia stars real people creating a truly authentic depiction of the story she tells with her emotive lyrics.

Speaking on the video, Nia says: “Directing with Dan was so much fun! There were so many great ideas and so much positive energy on set. When I sent him my initial moodboard and treatment of what I wanted to create, it was really important to me from the jump to be casting POC main characters in this story–as this is something we don’t usually get to see in this kind of music. We also ended up casting non actors to get a more natural chemistry–it’s a real couple who live together in real life and their friends too!

“We aimed to push the boundaries of what a jungle video actually looks like, and I feel like we did just that–making a punky jungle video that references some of my favorite music videos ever including Massive Attack’s ‘Unfinished Symphony’ and Arctic Monkeys’ ‘When The Sun Goes Down.”

Earlier this month, Nia also announced her new party series “Up Ya Archives,” with three UK shows before the end of the year. These will take place on November 30 at The White Hotel in Manchester, and two London shows at Unit 48 on December 2 and 3.

