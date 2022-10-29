Dylan Releases New Mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’

Dylan - Photo: Lillie Eiger (Courtesy of Island Records UK/Republic Records)

UK based rising artist Dylan has officially released her eagerly awaited new mixtape The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn, via Island Records UK/Republic Records.

Shared alongside a brand-new live performance of the heartfelt new single “Blisters,” filmed at the iconic London Printworks, the eight-track release arrives ahead of a sold out UK tour and news of DYLAN being tapped to join Ed Sheeran for his 2023 U.S. Tour Dates.

Dylan - Blisters (Live Performance)

A song of firsts for Dylan, “Blisters” was the first track she wrote for the mixtape, and the first time she’s allowed herself to feel truly vulnerable in her songwriting. “‘Blisters’ was the first song where I really felt like I had found my sound, and the first time I’d ever opened up about my emotions,” she explains.

“I started writing about someone breaking me down so slowly I had no idea how much pain it was causing me, but it soon became apparent that I was drawing from more than one experience. It was almost like opening Pandora’s box. I really dug deep into my abandonment issues and how much of myself I give away in order to keep someone in my life. When we finished it I felt a new kind of empowerment; there is so much strength in feeling everything you need to feel, and being unafraid to scream it from the rooftops.”

Dylan’s debut release boasts a hefty wallop. Encapsulating the 23-year old’s experiences with “learning to love and be loved,” The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn is an unfailingly frank soundtrack to her life, thrillingly unbothered by society’s expectations of female artists. Whether she’s reacting to people not wanting to date her on “Girl Of Your Dreams” or searching for answers about herself, as on the ballad “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” she is incredibly direct, and effortlessly charming.

