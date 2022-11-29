FLO, Nia Archives Shortlisted For BRITs Rising Star Award 2023

FLO – Photo: Courtesy of Dawbell PR

FLO, Nia Archives, and Cat Burns have been announced as the three shortlisted artists for the BRITs Rising Star Award 2023.

One of the shortlisted trio will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone, as they collect the award at next year’s ceremony.

FLO released their debut single “Cardboard Box” earlier this year, immediately catching the attention of global icons like Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, and Sugababes, followed by the EP The Lead. They have since performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… With Jools Holland, and at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards and the BET Soul Train Awards. They were also nominated for Best Newcomer at this year’s MOBOs.

Nia Archives, meanwhile, shared her first EP Headz Gone West last summer, following it up with March’s Forbidden Feelingz EP and recent single “So Tell Me….” In February, the producer reinventing jungle won Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 and was recently featured on the cover of the legendary publication.

“It’s a dream come true to receive a BRIT nomination less than a year after dropping our first single,” FLO said in response to the nomination. “We all grew up watching the BRITs with our mums and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can’t wait to share more music with the world. Girl groups are back, and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO.”

Nia Archives added: “Words won’t describe how I’m feeling about being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star. Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I’m just so overwhelmed and happy right now.”

The winner of this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award will be announced on December 8. The award is voted for by a panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations, plus songwriters, producers, and live bookers – those working with new rising talent on a regular basis. The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2022, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

The BRITs 2023 will take place at London’s The O2 on February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX.