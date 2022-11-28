Sam Fender Is Back With ‘Alright (Live From Finsbury Park)’

Sam Fender - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Sam Fender has shared “Alright,” a new track from his forthcoming Finsbury Park live release. On December 9 Sam Fender will release Live from Finsbury Park as a standalone double colored vinyl via Geffen Records.

The LP captures Sam’s scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this summer in London. That same day he will also drop a double-CD entitled Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe) which include B-sides and the Live from Finsbury Park LP.

Sam Fender - Alright (Live From Finsbury Park)

The new version of “Alright” was first shared on the day of the Finsbury Park show in London in July, and was performed live later that evening.

Alongside the live record, two new tracks are featured on the deluxe edition, including “Wild Grey Ocean” which is streaming now. Recorded during the original album sessions, it was held back for this future release. A second unheard track, “Little Bull of Blithe,” is also included on the CD.

Seventeen Going Under was originally released on October 8, 2021. It debuted at No.1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim, and set up a tremendous twelve months for one of Britain’s best songwriters, winning Sam a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and Sam’s first Mercury Prize nomination.

In June 2023, Sam headlines two nights at the 55,000+ capacity St. James’ Park in his hometown of Newcastle. Both shows sold out instantly. New dates in Belfast and Dublin are also on sale now for next summer.

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on June 9. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say,” sam exclaimed about the Newcastle gig. “I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

