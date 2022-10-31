Sam Fender, Pulp, The 1975 To Headline 2023 TRNSMT Festival

Sam Fender - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

The 2023 TRNSMT Festival has announced its return for 2023, with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 set to headline – see the full line-up below.

The festival will return to Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, with the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Aitch and more also on board.

Topping the bill on Friday night (July 7) will be the returning Pulp, who recently confirmed their long-rumored 2023 reunion by announcing a huge UK and Ireland tour for next summer. Along with the TRSNMT show, they will play a London gig at Finsbury Park, headline Latitude Festival and more.

Of the 2023 TRNSMT lineup, Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: “After the success of this summer’s sell-out event, we are excited to launch 2023’s line-up. It’s one of our biggest yet, led by festival legends Pulp, Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender and returning previous headliners The 1975, George Ezra, and Kasabian along with some new and established names, with plenty more acts still to be announced including some of the best emerging talent on offer.

“We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

Tickets for TRNSMT 2023 will go on sale on November 4, with fans able to access a pre-sale until November 3.

TRNSMT 2022 was headlined by The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini with appearances from Fontaines D.C., Foals, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Sigrid, Jimmy Eat World and more.