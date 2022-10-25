Sam Fender Shares Moving New Song ‘Wild Grey Ocean’

Sam Fender – Photo: Jack Whitefield (Courtesy of Polydor Records)

Sam Fender has shared a moving new song, “Wild Grey Ocean,” taken from his upcoming live deluxe edition of Seventeen Going Under.

The track is one of two new songs to be included on the upcoming reissue, which will arrive on December 9 via Polydor Records.

“Wild Grey Ocean” was recorded during the original album sessions for Seventeen Going Under but was held back for a future release. It mines similar material to other songs on that record, reflecting on moments and memories from Fender’s teenage years and sharing personal ruminations.

“Always in the dark, I’d ask you such silly things,” Fender sings on the melancholy song. “Tore apart your heart, running around this town/And in that weakness, I’ll suffer until I die/With the wild grey ocean buried in my eyes.”

Wild Grey Ocean

Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe) will feature the original album, its B-sides, and two new tracks, plus a recording of Fender’s full set from his triumphant Finsbury Park headline show earlier this summer. The live album will be released as a standalone double-colored vinyl and will also feature on the live deluxe reissue on double CD.

Originally released in October 2021, Seventeen Going Under debuted at No.1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim and kickstarted a massive year for one of Britain’s best young songwriters. The album scored Fender a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two BandLab NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and his first Mercury Prize nomination.

The star will keep the momentum going next year when he headlines two nights at the 55,000+ capacity St. James’ Park in Newcastle, with tickets for both gigs selling out instantly. “I always said that if we ever got big enough to be able to play a stadium, this had to be the first one,” Fender told NME when the first night was announced. “It had to be in our hometown.

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on June 9. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

