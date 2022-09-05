Sam Fender Announces ‘Live From Finsbury Park’ Album Release

Sam Fender Live At Finsbury Park cover – Courtesy of Chalk Press Agency

Sam Fender has announced details of his first live album, Live From Finsbury Park, which captures his biggest headline gig to date.

The double vinyl release was recorded at the star’s sell-out performance in front of 45,000 at London’s Finsbury Park on July 15.

Live From Finsbury Park will arrive on double colored vinyl on December 9 via Polydor Records. It will also then feature as a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD and include B-sides and the Live From Finsbury Park recordings.

To celebrate the announcement, Fender has also shared a new video from the massive gig, documenting the song “Getting Started.”

Sam Fender - Getting Started (Live From Finsbury Park)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week. (September 2), Fender announced the next show of his that will take the title of his biggest headline gig so far. The Geordie singer-songwriter will hold a huge hometown show at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on June 9, 2023, with support from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for the gig, which will see over 55,000 fans descend on the stadium, will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (September 9). Find more information and purchase tickets from Fender’s official website.

“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St. James’ Park in Newcastle,” Fender said when announcing the gig. “It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

The live album and St. James’ Park gig follow months of big achievements for Fender. In March, his second album Seventeen Going Under earned him the title of Best Album In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, while it is also in the running for the 2022 Mercury Prize later this month.

Pre-order Live From Finsbury Park.