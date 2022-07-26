Yard Act, Sam Fender Shortlisted For UK’s 2022 Mercury Prize

Yard Act - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

This year’s Mercury Prize shortlist for 2022 Album Of The Year has been revealed, with Yard Act and Sam Fender among the nominees.

The Mercury Prize – in partnership with mobility app FREE NOW – confirmed that the 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the ‘Album Of The Year’ award include Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Wet Leg’s self-titled album and Yard Act’s The Overload.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards show for the event will take place on September 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase.

It was announced yesterday that a handful of musicians including Anna Calvi, Lanterns On The Lake’s Hazel Wilde, Loyle Carner and Jamie Cullum helped judge this year’s prize, alongside a range of broadcasters and critics.

The Mercury’s official website has also noted that the 12 nominated artists will “receive a specially commissioned ‘Album Of The Year’ trophy, with the overall winner also receiving a winner trophy and a cash prize of £25,000”.

This year’s Mercury Prize has also announced that it’s new headline sponsor is the FREE NOW mobility app as part of a “multi-year commitment from FREE NOW to support British music”.

Last year, Arlo Parks walked away with the 2021 Mercury Prize for her album Collapsed In Sunbeams. Following her win, Parks performed album cut “Too Good” to a standing ovation.

The shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums Of The Year are as follows:

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload