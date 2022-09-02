Sam Fender Announces Massive Hometown Show For 2023

Sam Fender – Photo: Niall Lea (Courtesy of Chalk Press Agency)

Sam Fender has announced details of a massive hometown show, which will take place at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park in 2023.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will add yet another huge achievement to the Seventeen Going Under era with his first stadium headline show at the home of Newcastle United on June 9, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star follows in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan in headlining the venue and will be the first Geordie musician to hold their own gig at the 55,000-plus capacity space.

“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St. James’ Park in Newcastle,” Fender said in a press release. “It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Inhaler and Holly Humberstone will provide support at the special gig, for which tickets will go on general sale at 10am on September 9. Fans can get access to a pre-sale by signing up to Fender’s mailing list before 5pm on September 6. The pre-sale will then begin at 10am on September 7. Find more information and ticket details here.

Fender’s second album Seventeen Going Under has seen the singer-songwriter take great leaps and become one of modern British music’s most beloved and brilliant young talents. This year saw him headline his first festivals in the UK and sell out his biggest gig so far at London’s Finsbury Park.

In March, his latest record earned him the title of Best Album In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, while it is also in the running for the 2022 Mercury Prize later this month.

The star will continue to tour in support of Seventeen Going Under this year with a series of US dates this month, including some supporting Florence + The Machine. In November, he will head to Australia for a handful of sold-out shows, with a second Sydney gig added last month.

Buy or stream Seventeen Going Under.