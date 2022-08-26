Sam Fender Adds Additional Sydney Date To Sold-Out Australian Headline Tour

Sam Fender - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Sam Fender has added a new Sydney show to his sold-out headline Australian tour in November 2022 – see the full list of tour dates below.

The tour in support of his second studio album Seventeen Going Under is Fender’s first to the continent in over three years. He was last in Australia as part of the Splendour In The Grass festival, performing there as well as at select headlining dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Fender has added a new show on November 26 at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney – a step up from the city’s Enmore Theatre, which he’s also playing on this tour. That show and the other two initially announced dates in Melbourne and Brisbane have all sold out.

Pre-sale tickets will be available next Monday (August 29), while general sale tickets go live the next day. Both sales will commence from 9am local time. Visit the artist’s official website for further information.

Fender was also recently added to the line-up of Harvest Rock, a new music festival in Adelaide headlined by Jack White and Crowded House. He will play the second day of the event on November 20.

At the Bandlab NME Awards 2022 back in March, Fender kicked off the ceremony with a performance of Seventeen Going Under’s title track. He later won in both the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist categories. Fender also landed the top spot in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list with the album.

Elsewhere in Sam Fender news, the singer-songwriter is set to perform at the 2022 Mercury Prize. Fender along with Yard Act, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler will all perform at the ceremony, which will be held at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 8. They will be joined by the likes of Joy Crookes, Wet Leg, Nova Twins, Little Simz, Kojey Radical, Fergus McCreadie, and Gwenno. Harry Styles, who is also nominated, won’t be present but will film a live performance for the event.

Sam Fender’s Australian tour includes the following dates:

Friday, November 18 – Melbourne, Palace Foreshore – SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 20 – Adelaide, Harvest Rock

Tuesday, November 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 26 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion.

Listen to the best of Sam Fender on Apple Music and Spotify.