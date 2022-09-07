Sam Fender Announces Second Show At Newcastle’s St. James’ Park Stadium

Sam Fender - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

Sam Fender has announced a second date at Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium next summer.

The fast-rising singer-songwriter confirmed details of his first hometown show at St. James’ last week, with that gig set to take place on June 9, 2023.

As pre-sale tickets for the June 9 date have now sold out, Fender has this morning added a second date at St. James’ that will take place on the following day, June 10.

Support on the first night (June 9) will come from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone, while news of the support acts for June 10 are set to be announced “imminently”. Tickets for both gigs will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 9.

Speaking to NME recently about the St. James’ gigs, Fender, who is a fervent Newcastle United fan, said: “I always said that if we ever got big enough to be able to play a stadium, this had to be the first one. It had to be in our hometown.”

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on June 9. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Fender also recently announced details of his Live From Finsbury Park album. Recorded at the artist’s sell-out gig in London’s Finsbury Park back in July, the live album release will include a standalone double colored vinyl which is set to arrive on December 9.

The live album and St. James’ Park gig follow months of big achievements for Fender. In March, his second album Seventeen Going Under earned him the title of Best Album In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, while it is also in the running for the 2022 Mercury Prize later this month.

Pre-order Live From Finsbury Park.