PJ Harvey Announces ‘B-Sides, Demos And Rarities’ Boxset

PJ Harvey - 'B-Sides, Demos & Rarities' artwork courtesy of Maria Mochnacz/UMC.

On November 4, PJ Harvey’s final reissue from her back catalog is set for release on vinyl.

Following the release of all Harvey’s studio albums, B-Sides, Demos And Rarities, is a 59 track collection spanning decades, with most of the songs previously unavailable physically or digitally, and 14 tracks either previously unreleased or in previously unreleased versions. It will be available on vinyl, CD and digital editions.

Missed (Demo)

Mastering and vinyl cutting for B-Sides, Demos And Rarities has been undertaken by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish. Artwork is overseen by Maria Mochnacz with Rob Crane and features previously unseen archive photography. You can now listen to the first EP released from the project, which includes a previously unreleased demo version of “Dry”, an unreleased demo of “Missed”, and “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name”, available digitally for the first time.

B-Sides, Demos And Rarities tracklist:

3CD:

Disc 1

“Dry” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Man-Size” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Missed” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Highway 61 Revisited” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Me-Jane” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Daddy”

“Lying In The Sun”

“Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name”

“Darling Be There”

“Maniac”

“One Time Too Many”

“Harder”

“Naked Cousin”

“Losing Ground”

“Who Will Love Me Now”

“Why D’ya Go To Cleveland” (previously unreleased)

Disc 2:

“Instrumental #1”

“The Northwood”

“The Bay”

“Sweeter Than Anything”

“Instrumental #3”

“The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go” (4 Track Version)

“Nina In Ecstasy 2”

“Rebecca”

“Instrumental #2”

“This Wicked Tongue”

“Memphis”

“30”

“66 Promises”

“As Close As This”

“My Own Private Revolution”

“Kick It To The Ground” (4 Track)

“The Falling”

“The Phone Song”

“Bows & Arrows”

“Angel”

“Stone”

Disc 3:

“97°”

“Dance”

“Cat On The Wall” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“You Come Through” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Uh Huh Her” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Evol” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Wait”

“Heaven”

“Liverpool Tide”

“The Big Guns Called Me Back Again”

“The Nightingale”

“Shaker Aamer”

“Guilty” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“I’ll Be Waiting” – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

“Homo Sappy Blues” – Demo (previously unreleased)

“The Age Of The Dollar” – Demo (previously unreleased)

“The Camp”

“An Acre Of Land”

“The Crowded Cell”

“The Sandman” – Demo

“The Moth” – Demo

“Red Right Hand”