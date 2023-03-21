Razorlight Add Further Dates To 2023 UK Tour

Razorlight - Photo courtesy of Dawbell PR UK

British Indie icons Razorlight have announced a change of London venue and date for their upcoming tour and added two fresh dates.

They will now be performing at the Eventim Apollo on May 12, in addition to shows at Middlesbrough Empire (May 10) and Coventry HMV Empire (May 11) will follow already sold-out dates at Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford, Newcastle, Nottingham, Bristol, Norwich, and Bournemouth.

Of the new dates, Razorlight commented, “Due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton our London show has been rescheduled to the Eventim Apollo on May 12. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused but it was either this or risk losing our London show. All tickets for the original show are valid for Eventim Apollo and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase with any questions.”

The extensive run of tour dates across the UK mark the first time the classic line-up will hit the road in a decade. Tickets for the new shows on sale below.

The band’s newly-released Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight features 11 of their finest moments, including two thrilling new tracks – the previously released bittersweet piano-pop “You Are Entering The Human Heart” and the blistering “Violence Forever?.”

It was back in April 2021 when Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo revealed they’d been back working together for the first time in over a decade, correcting the unsatisfactory conclusion to their original formation.

Crucial to the group’s reunion was an emotional meeting between Borrell and Burrows near Johnny’s home in the Basque country in summer, 2020, which plays a pivotal part in the groups Fall To Pieces documentary, which premiered at this year’s Raindance film festival.

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” recalls Burrows. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life – that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind. I think our best single is one we haven’t done yet, hopefully we’ll do the Best Of and get more music out next year, then tour in the spring. It’s gonna be interesting, that’s all I can say.”

Bridges have been built. The artistic, and sometimes unwieldy, connection between the two has been re-established. It has been a heartening experience for those involved.

“My trust with Andy was at absolute zero so to get that back was really inspiring,” says Borrell. “That’s never happened before and it made me think a lot about my life, like if I can get my trust back with Andy, I could do it with anybody.”

“Whilst our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens. I’m so grateful to have him and the band back in my life,” agrees Burrows.

RAZORLIGHT 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

Fri April 7 – Cardiff, Great Hall

Sat April 8 – Brighton, Dome

Mon April 10– Lincoln, Engine Shed

Tues, April 11– Edinburgh, The Assembly Rooms

Thurs April 13 – Liverpool University, Mountford Hall

Fri April 14- Birmingham, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Sat April 15– Newcastle, NX – SOLD OUT

Mon April 17– Leeds, O2 Academy

Tue April 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland – SOLD OUT

Wed April 19 – Manchester, Albert Hall- SOLD OUT

Fri April 21 – Nottingham, Rock City – SOLD OUT

Sat April 22– Norwich, UEA – SOLD OUT

Sun April 23– Sheffield, The 02

Tue April 25– Oxford, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Wed April 26– Bristol, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Fri April 28 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Wed May 10 – Middlesbrough, Empire – NEW DATE

Thurs May 11 – Coventry, HMV Empire – NEW DATE

Fri May 12 – London, Eventim Apollo – NEW DATE