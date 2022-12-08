Razorlight Add Extra Dates To 2023 UK Tour

Razorlight - Photo: Didier Messens/Getty Images

Razorlight recently announced details of a UK tour for 2023 – which will see the “classic” line-up of the band perform live for the first time in ten years on their ‘Razor What?’ Tour.

Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Delemo will hit the road in April next year for a string of dates that includes shows at Albert Hall Manchester, Rock City Nottingham and O2 Academy Brixton.

Now, due to demand further dates have been added in the likes of Cardiff, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, the “Up All Night” rockers added “We’re also so pleased that our shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Norwich have SOLD OUT which means this is going to be a mega month for us. We can’t wait to see you all!”

Razorlight: Fall To Pieces [Documentary Trailer]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Drummer Burrows left the band in 2009 while guitarist Ågren and bassist Dalemo quit in 2011, but the line-up that recorded 2006’s self-titled album and Slipway Fires from 2008 reconvened in June 2021 for a special streamed concert.

“My trust with Andy was at absolute zero so to get that back was really inspiring,” Borrell said in a statement. “That’s never happened before and it made me think a lot about my life, like if I can get my trust back with Andy, I could do it with anybody.”

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” added Burrows. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life, that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind.”

He went on: “While our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing, when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens. I’m so grateful to have him and the band back in my life.”

The story of the band’s reunion and reconciliation has been told in the documentary Razorlight: Fall To Pieces, which premiered at the Raindance Film Festival at the end of October.

Pre-order Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight.

Razorlight play the following UK tour dates in 2023:

April 7- Cardiff, University Great Hall – NEW DATE ADDED

April 8 – Brighton, Dome – NEW DATE ADDED

April 10 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed – NEW DATE ADDED

April 11 – The Assembly Rooms – NEW DATE ADDED

April 13 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – NEW DATE ADDED

April 14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

April 15 – NX, Newcastle – SOLD OUT

April 17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

April 18 – Barrowland, Glasgow – SOLD OUT

April 19 – Albert Hall, Manchester – SOLD OUT

April 21 – Rock City, Nottingham

April 22 – UEA , Norwich – SOLD OUT

April 23 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

April 25 – O2 Academy, Oxford

April 26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

April 28 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

April 29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London