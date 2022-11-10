Razorlight Announce First UK Tour With Classic Line-Up In 10 Years
The reunited band will hit the road next year in celebration of their upcoming greatest hits record
Razorlight have announced their first UK tour with their classic line-up in 10 years, with the dates set to take place next year.
Frontman Johnny Borrell, drummer Andy Burrors, guitarist Björn Ågren, and bassist Carl Dalemo will head out on their first tour since reuniting in April 2023, kicking off in Birmingham. They will then stop off at 10 further cities across the UK before concluding at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on April 29.
Tickets for the Razorwhat? tour will go on sale at 10am on November 18 and will be available to purchase via the band’s official website.
The tour will come after the release of Razorlight’s upcoming greatest hits record, Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight. The album will feature 11 of the band’s finest moments from across their back catalog, alongside two brand new tracks – “You Are Entering The Human Heart” and “Violence Forever?”. It will be released on December 9 via EMI Records.
The record follows the standalone single “Call Me Junior,” which arrived in June 2022 following the band announcing their reunion and playing a one-off livestream concert earlier that summer.
More recently, a new documentary telling the “untold story of Razorlight” premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London last week (November 4). Razorlight: Before I Fall To Pieces was directed by Ben Lowe and captures some of the tensions that led to the band’s split and an emotional reconnecting between Borrell and Burrows.
Pre-order Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight. View Razorlight’s tour itinerary below.
Apr 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 15 – Newcastle, UK – NX
Apr 17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 18 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
Apr 21 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 22 – Norwich, UK – UEA
Apr 23 – Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill
Apr 25 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 26 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 28 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 29 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton