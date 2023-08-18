RBD Drop Uplifting New Single ‘Cerquita De Ti’ Ahead Of Reunion Tour

RBD - Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Ahead of their sold-out reunion tour, Latin Pop idols RBD have shared a new reggaeton-inspired single, “Cerquita De Ti.”

“Cerquita De Ti,” which translates to “close to you,” showcases the telenovela actors-turned-pop superstars’ growth as artists and songwriters, blending their iconic pop sound with modern influences.

Produced by Manu Lara and written by Lara, Pambo, Nicole Horts, Ben Aler, and the band’s own Christophe, the single finds the group singing over a dembow beat in a highly emotive way, bringing together rhythm and tenderness into a singular vision that references their reunion.

RBD - Cerquita De Ti (Lyric Video)

“So great that we meet again, nobody believed us but we did it. It’s been hard but we’re here … You know I’ll always be close to you,” the group sings above a soaring production.

“Cerquita De Ti” marks the first new music for RBD in nearly four years and followed the announcement of their ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, which kicks off on August 25th in El Paso, Texas.

The group also just announced a new date at the emblematic Estadio Azteca on December 21st, which will wrap up their promotional activities for the year.

After splitting in 2008, RBD – comprised of Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, and Christopher von Uckermann – the group is returning to the spotlight to reclaim their place at the top of the Latin pop landscape.

Their #SoyRebeldeTour announcement garnered over 5.2 million subscribers to soyrebelde.world, and the tour announcement originated 1.6 billion impressions in two days.

“There’re cycles in life and each one of us had to focus on our careers as actors and musicians, and that meant we had to give those projects time, energy and a lot of dedication,” Perroni shared in an interview with Billboard.

“It also allowed each one of us to grow professionally and personally. Now, the time [for the reunion] is perfect because we’re now more conscious, more mature, we’ll enjoy it from a different perspective now as adults.”

Stream “Cerquita De Ti.”