Reneé Rapp Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Reneé Rapp – Photo: Erica Hernandez (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Reneé Rapp has announced her first-ever headlining tour, which will take place across the US next month.

The rising pop star will take her debut EP, Everything To Everyone, out on the road for a short run of dates, kicking off at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on December 6. She will then continue on to shows in New York, Boston, and Atlanta.

According to a press release, the gigs will offer fans an opportunity to “experience the emotional project [Everything To Everyone] in an intimate setting that highlights Rapp’s raw vocal talent.” Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (November 18) and will be available to purchase from the star’s official website.

Everything To Everyone was released last week (November 11) and features seven tracks that highlight her vocal prowess and versatility as she shifts from soaring emotional ballads to polished pop anthems. The stripped-back title track and EP opener explores Rapp’s desire to show up for the important people in her life.

The record features the singles “Don’t Tell My Mom,” “Tattoos,” and “In The Kitchen,” which have amassed more than 22 million combined streams so far. The latter track reflects on a doomed relationship, Rapp singing: “I walk in the kitchen, my heart hits the floor/It’s you that I’m missing, just had a vision of us cooking dinner, and you’re holding me from behind.”

Outside of music, the musician also stars in the HBO Max series from Mindy Kaling entitled The Sex Lives of College Girls. It’s a role that calls for innate comedic timing and breathtaking dramatic prowess, both of which Rapp has in spades.

Buy or stream Everything To Everyone. View Reneé Rapp’s tour itinerary below.

Dec 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Dec 13 – New York, NY – Bowery Electric

Dec 15 – Boston, MA – Sonia’s

Dec 18 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl