Reneé Rapp Shares Music Video For ‘Talk Too Much’

Reneé Rapp - Photo: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Reneé Rapp has unveiled the official music video for “Talk Too Much,” the latest single from her highly anticipated forthcoming debut album Snow Angel (set for release on August 18).

Directed by Rapp’s best friend and Sex Lives of College Girls co-star Alyah Chanelle Scott, the “Talk Too Much” music video opens with Rapp confidently approaching a poker table where her constant chatter turns an initial winning streak into a less-than-ideal situation.

The cinematic visual also stars social media personality Kennedy Walsh. Dark and moody yet simultaneously punchy and playful, the cinematic visual anxiously builds in lockstep with the track, while Rapp herself adds just the right amount of edge.

“Talk Too Much” was initially released in July as the upbeat follow up to “Snow Angel,” Rapp’s vocally stunning ballad which serves as the album’s leading single and title track. Both songs were produced with Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), who helmed much of Rapp’s forthcoming album.

Throughout the song, Rapp shows her incredible range in which she caps off a stumbling soliloquy with a defiant “shut the f__k up!” At the chorus, the beat lunges in as she turns all the guilt—and pain—onto herself. “I’m here again, talking myself out of my own happiness.” More than ever, Rapp sounds liberated in her own self-awareness—and proves herself as a pop provocateur. Alongside the initial release, Reneé was featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily Playlist.

Rapp is currently gearing up to traverse the U.S. this fall on her widely-anticipated Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Within only one day of public on-sale, the Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse sold a whopping 65K tickets in North America alone.

The staggering numbers for this tour include already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation, including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and multiple New York shows—with a multi-night stint at Terminal 5 and one at Avant Gardner—along with other top markets.

Pre-order Snow Angel.