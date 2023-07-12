Reneé Rapp Shuts Everyone Up On New Single ‘Talk Too Much’

Reneé Rapp - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Reneé Rapp has returned with a punchy new record entitled “Talk Too Much,” the second single from her forthcoming debut album Snow Angel, set for release on August 18.

Throughout the song, Rapp shows her incredible range in which she caps off a stumbling soliloquy with a defiant “shut the f__k up!” At the chorus, the beat lunges in as she turns all the guilt—and pain—onto herself. “I’m here again, talking myself out of my own happiness.” More than ever, Rapp sounds liberated in her own self-awareness—and proves herself as a pop provocateur. Alongside the release, Reneé is featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily Playlist.

Reneé Rapp - Talk Too Much (Official Lyric Video)

“Talk Too Much” arrives on the heels of evocative ballad “Snow Angel,” the album’s leading single and title track. The track showcases the rising star’s growth as a songwriter as she continues to round out her already-multidimensional artistry. “First to arrive, last to leave / What’s misery without company?” she sings in the opening verse, describing the difficulty in keeping up appearances when she’s hurting internally. “I’ll make it through the winter if it kills me / I can make it faster if I hurry / An angel in the snow until I’m worthy / But if it kills me, I tried.”

Both songs were produced with Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), who helmed much of Rapp’s forthcoming album. Alexander 23 and Rapp first developed their undeniable rapport during their collaboration on “Bruises,” a track centered on the cost of putting on a brave face for everyone else’s benefit.

Rapp is currently gearing up to traverse the U.S. this fall on her widely-anticipated Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Within only one day of public on-sale, the Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse sold a whopping 65K tickets in North America alone.

The staggering numbers for this tour include already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation, including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and multiple New York shows—with a multi-night stint at Terminal 5 and one at Avant Gardner—along with other top markets.

